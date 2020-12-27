December 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 27 at 3:40AM HST until December 27 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southeast. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

