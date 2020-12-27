Big Island Reports 1 New COVID-Related Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 95 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 20,983.

A total of three new cases of coronavirus were reported on the Big Island, with five people currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection. One new COVID-related death was reported in Hawai‘i County over the past week. There have been a total of 51 deaths have been identified on the Big Island.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 106 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.6%. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 17,605

Hawai‘i: 1,862

Maui: 893

Kaua‘i: 143

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 352

A total of 1,445 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 285 people have died.