Wind Advisory in Effect For Much of Big Island

By Big Island Now
December 26, 2020, 4:25 PM HST (Updated December 26, 2020, 4:25 PM)
National Weather Service; 3:10 PM HST, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY

WHAT: Northeast winds 15 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50 mph.

WHERE: Portions of the Big Island.

WHEN: Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages.

Motorists should use extra caution.

