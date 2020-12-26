Two Brush Fires Currently Raging in Ka‘ū

Two brush fires are currently ongoing in Ka‘ū.

The Hawai‘i County Fire Department reported that one of the first is centralized makai of Pahala, while the other near Punalu‘u.

Due to the fires, Ninole Loop Road (South side) is closed from Highway 11 to the condominiums. Motorists must take caution, as fire personnel are in the area and heavy smoke is present on the roadways.

Stay out of the area and use alternate routes.