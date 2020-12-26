Hilo Structure Fire Believed Electrical in Nature

A structure fire occurred early Saturday morning in Hilo, consuming an unoccupied structure.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 12:54 a.m. call that a the main living area of a post and pier dwelling on Kino‘ole Street was ablaze.

HFD units, as well as members of the Hawai‘i Police Department, were dispatched to a structure fire. Upon arrival found this post and pier, permitted but unoccupied residential structure fully involved with heavy fire conditions.

An initial scene size up was conducted with a neighboring home noted on the north side of structure. According to police dispatch, the occupancy was an abandoned structure, but still had a live HELCO electrical feed. HELCO was dispatched to disconnect the pole connection.

The fire was extinguished and overhauled without injury in approximately 20 minutes. The loss was total and estimated at $86,900.