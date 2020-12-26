High Surf Advisory in Effect For Big Island

3:23 PM HST, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY

WHAT: Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet.

WHERE: East facing shores of the Big Island.

WHEN: Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.