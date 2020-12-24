DOH Reports 129 New Cases of Coronavirus

DOH Reports 129 New Cases of CoronavirusDecember 24, 2020, 12:44 PM HST (Updated December 24, 2020, 12:46 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 129 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 20,650 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were identified.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 128 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.7%.
The Big Island reported 13 new cases islandwide on Thursday, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. The state’s virus tracker, which maps all active cases by district across each island, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
- O‘ahu: 17,356
- Hawai‘i: 1,848
- Maui: 838
- Kaua‘i: 139
- Lana‘i: 106
- Moloka‘i: 22
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State: 341
To date, a total of 1,436 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 285 people have died.