Moratorium on Electric Disconnections Extended

The moratorium on disconnections of electricity for nonpayment has been extended through March 31, 2021, by order of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

Even with the extension, customers having difficulty paying their bill are urged to contact Hawaiian Electric to set up a payment arrangement plan. The moratorium was previously set to end Dec. 31.

“If you’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19, contact us so we can help you,” said Shelee Kimura, senior vice president of customer service. “Our goal is to keep everyone connected, even when the moratorium is ultimately lifted, so let’s work together to make a plan that can work for your budget.”

Hawaiian Electric will work with Oʻahu, Maui County, and Hawaiʻi Island customers with past due accounts to find the best options to make their payments manageable and is offering longer repayment schedules than before.

Visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement for a list of plans and to submit a payment request form. Completing the form is the quickest way to get the process started. Late fees and interest charges are waived while on a payment plan.

Note that the special payment arrangement options listed on the website are not the only choices available. Company representatives can work with customers to tailor a plan to individual budgets.

For assistance managing energy costs, Hawaiʻi Energy is a resource for tips and rebates to help offset the costs of energy-saving equipment and services. Visit https://hawaiienergy.com/tips for more information.