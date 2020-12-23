Middle Schoolers, Police Sign Wave For Safe Driving

Safe driving is no trivial matter, as dangerous driving costs Big Island lives every single year.

Officers from the Hawaiʻi Police Department Pāhoa station and students from Keaʻau Middle School are holding sign-waving events throughout the month of December to bring awareness to the problem.

The next such event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. along Highway 130 across from the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society. Another will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the area fronting Pahoa police station

Students held their first sign waving event in Kea‘au on Friday, Dec. 18, after learning about safe driving habits from their school resource officers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“I think it was a good event to help build a bond with our youth and the community,” said Officer Dustin Sampaga, school resource officer for Kea‘au Middle School. “It was great to see the positive support from not only the students and staff, but also from members of the community who would honk in support.”

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reminds drivers to always engage in safe driving habits by wearing seat belts, avoiding distractions on electronic devices, driving sober, and not driving faster than the speed limit.