Healthcare Workers at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital Receive Vaccine

Dr Malia Haleakala with RN Carla Schlarb After Receiving Vaccine. (PC: North Hawai'i Community Hospital)

RN and Respiratory Therapist After Receiving Vaccaintion. (PC: North Hawai'i Community Hospital)

Enviriomental Services Jason Hardman Receives Shot from RN Carla Schlarb. (PC: North Hawai'i Community Hospital)

Pharmacy Manager Anthony Fazio Receives Shot from RN Ramona Nakagawa. (PC: North Hawai'i Community Hospital)

Thirty staff members at Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital received their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, with the remaining staff expected to receive the vaccine in the next two weeks.

Front-line providers, including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, and other care providers, received the first of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The hospital received 490 doses of the vaccine Monday and it is now stored in an ultra-low temperature freezer. Additional doses are expected to arrive next week.

“Staff members were excited to receive their vaccinations and to be part of such an important phase of this pandemic – it’s really the start to the end of the suffering that so many have gone through this past year,” said QNHCH President Cindy Kamikawa. I could not think of any better holiday gift for our healthcare providers and our community than the vaccine.”