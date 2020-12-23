DOH Reports 3 New COVID-Related Fatalities Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 107 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 20,522. DOH also reported three new COVID-related deaths.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 131 cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.8%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A total of 13 cases were identified on the Big Island, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 17,277

Hawai‘i: 1,835

Maui: 806

Kaua‘i: 138

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 338

A total of 1,426 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 285 have died.