Police Write 24 DUI Citations Over Previous Week

Police Write 24 DUI Citations Over Previous WeekDecember 22, 2020, 12:00 PM HST (Updated December 22, 2020, 10:45 AM)
Big Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.
So far this year, there have been 977 DUI arrests compared with 1,060 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.8%.
|DUI Arrests by District
|District
|Weekly Total
|Year to Date
|Hāmākua
|0
|7
|North Hilo
|0
|2
|South Hilo
|4
|254
|Puna
|4
|204
|Ka’u
|0
|12
|Kona
|12
|392
|South Kohala
|3
|87
|North Kohala
|1
|19
|Island Total
|24
|977
There have been 754 major accidents so far this year compared with 958 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.3%.
To date, there have been 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities compared with 25 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 40% for fatal crashes and 40% for fatalities.
DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.