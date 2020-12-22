Police Write 24 DUI Citations Over Previous Week

By Big Island Now
December 22, 2020, 12:00 PM HST (Updated December 22, 2020, 10:45 AM)
×

Big Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 977 DUI arrests compared with 1,060 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.8%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua07
North Hilo02
South Hilo4254
Puna4204
Ka’u012
Kona12392
South Kohala387
North Kohala119
Island Total24977
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 754 major accidents so far this year compared with 958 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.3%.

To date, there have been 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities compared with 25 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 40% for fatal crashes and 40% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments