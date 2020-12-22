Police Write 24 DUI Citations Over Previous Week

Big Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 977 DUI arrests compared with 1,060 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.8%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 7 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 4 254 Puna 4 204 Ka’u 0 12 Kona 12 392 South Kohala 3 87 North Kohala 1 19 Island Total 24 977

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 754 major accidents so far this year compared with 958 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.3%.

To date, there have been 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities compared with 25 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 40% for fatal crashes and 40% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.