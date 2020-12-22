Hotel Numbers Remain Dismal Despite Safe Travels Program

In November 2020, Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported substantial declines in revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy compared to November 2019, as tourism continued to be impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s (HTA) Research Division, statewide RevPAR decreased to $51 (-75.4%), ADR fell to $230 (-12.0%), and occupancy declined to 22.1 percent (-57.0 percentage points) in November. The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

Beginning Oct. 15, passengers arriving from out-of-state and traveling inter-county could bypass the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing and Travel Partner.

However, a new policy went into effect on Nov. 24 requiring all trans-Pacific travelers participating in the pre-travel testing program to have a negative test result before their departure to Hawai‘i, and test results would no longer be accepted once a traveler arrived. The counties of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, Maui, and Kalawao (Moloka‘i) also had a partial quarantine in place in November. In addition, Lana‘i residents and visitors were under a stay-at-home order from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11.

Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide fell to $70.6 million (-78.8%) in November. Room demand was 307,600 room nights, or 75.9 percent lower than the same period a year ago. Room supply was 1.4 million room nights (-13.8%). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April. If occupancy for November 2020 was calculated based on the room supply from November 2019, occupancy would be 19.1 percent for the month.

All classes of Hawai‘i hotel properties statewide reported RevPAR losses in November compared to a year ago. Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $95 (-74.6%), with ADR at $543 (+5.9%) and occupancy of 17.6 percent (-55.8 percentage points). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $47 (-64.4%) and occupancy of 29 percent (-52.6 percentage points).

All of the state’s four island counties reported lower RevPAR, ADR and occupancy compared to a year ago.

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR of $44 (-76.0%), with ADR at $217 (-11.0%) and occupancy of 20.4 percent (-55.3 percentage points). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $57 (-79.0%), ADR at $388 (+11.4%) and occupancy of 14.7 percent (-63.1 percentage points).

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $60 (-67.5%), with ADR at $215 (-13.2%) and occupancy of 28 percent (-46.8 percentage points).