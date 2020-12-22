DOH Reports 66 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

DOH Reports 66 New COVID-19 Cases StatewideDecember 22, 2020, 2:26 PM HST (Updated December 22, 2020, 2:26 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health Tuesday reported 66 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 20,417 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.
The state’s two-week average is 131 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.8%.
Six new cases were reported on the Big Island Tuesday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 17,209
Hawai‘i: 1,822
Maui: 792
Kaua‘i: 138
Lana‘i: 106
Moloka‘i: 22
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 328
A total of 1,415 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 282 have died.