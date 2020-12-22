December 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 22, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 22, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 22, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a steady temperature around 71. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 60. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 52. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light north northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 70. Light east southeast wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.
Looking Ahead
