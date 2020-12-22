December 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a steady temperature around 71. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 60. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 52. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light north northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 70. Light east southeast wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

