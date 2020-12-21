Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Pāhoa Man

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing over the weekend.

According to Hawai‘i Police Department, 51-year-old Clifford Mitchell was last seen in the Pāhoa area on the morning of Dec. 19. He was last seen wearing a black target shirt, black pants, and red shoes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Mitchell is described as African-American, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300.