KCH Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments

Kona Community Hospital (KCH) received two direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccines; one from Pfizer and one Moderna, officials announced this afternoon.

The Pfizer vaccine shipment came with 975 doses, which will be made available for those West Hawai‘i Region employees who want to receive the vaccine, including those at Kona Community Hospital, Kohala Hospital, the Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center and affiliated staff at Ali‘i Health Center.

“We are very excited about receiving these vaccine shipments, and look forward to vaccinating front line staff,” said Jim Lee, West Hawai‘i Region and KCH CEO. “We are working closely with the Hawai‘i Department of Health at state and local levels, as well as Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i to roll out vaccinations as quickly as possible.”

KCH’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will go live on Dec. 23.

Employees and affiliated staff are currently being registered into the electronic record Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). VAMS is a nation-wide secure web-based tool that will help jurisdictions, clinics, employers and vaccine recipients manage COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The Moderna COVID vaccine shipment was received on behalf of the local Department of Health with 2,000 doses. This vaccine, which does not need ultra-cold storage will be moved to the DOH district office later today.