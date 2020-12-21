Fireworks Permits Available for Sale Starting Dec. 26

Fireworks permits will be available for purchase beginning Saturday, December 26.

Permits will be sold at various locations islandwide. Each permit costs $25 and allows for the purchase of 5,000 individual firecrackers. Permits are not required for the purchasing of novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Permits shall only be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable, and non-refundable. Fireworks sales will begin on Dec. 26 and will end at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Permits can be purchased at the following locations:

Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court in Waimea from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 26-31.

Fire Administration Office located at the Hilo County Building, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2501, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 28-31.

Kona Fire Prevention Office, located at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Bldg E, Second Floor by appointment only on Dec. 26-31. Call 808-323-4760 to set up an appointment.

Fireworks permits will also be sold at the following Firecracker vending outlets:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd. Kailua-Kona

Pacific Fireworks, 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy Suite 155 Kailua-Kona

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy Kurtistown

BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5454 Makala Blvd. Kailua-Kona

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 325 E. Maka’ala St., Hilo

BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puainako St., Hilo

TNT Tent Hilo 381 E. Maka’ala St., Hilo

Fireworks are allowed to be set off between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Permits must be visibly displayed at the site of use, during the time of the firing.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department also reminds the public it is illegal to set off any aerial luminary devices, commonly called Sky Lanterns or Hawaii Lanterns; or any other aerial devices, such as bottle rockets, skyrockets, roman candles, cakes, mortars, or shells.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department asks everyone to kokua in helping to prevent fires, and also to avoid the unnecessary injuries caused by fireworks each year.

“Even the smallest of fireworks can cause severe injuries that will quickly ruin the Holidays,” HFD states. “Please help us, to help you, start the New Year off safely.”

Fireworks should be set off in an area well away from dry grass or flammable materials. Be sure Fireworks are completely extinguished before being disposed of. Residents should have a fire extinguisher and/ or a water hose ready to use in the event of an unplanned or unexpected fire.

For more information on the purchasing of Fireworks permits, or the use of Fireworks, call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-932-2911 in Hilo or 808-323-4760 in Kona.