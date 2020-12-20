December 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 56. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 78. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 79. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

