December 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 19 at 3:30AM HST until December 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 67. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 50. Very windy, with an east wind 33 to 38 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 71. Very windy, with an east wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 49. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 78. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead