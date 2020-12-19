COVID-19 Testing Available Today in Kona, Hilo, Puna

By Big Island Now
December 19, 2020, 8:28 AM HST (Updated December 19, 2020, 8:28 AM)
There are three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hilo, Kona and Puna to the public today.

One is available in Hilo at Prince Kuhio Plaza from 8 a.m. to noon. In Kona, testing will take place at the West Hawaii Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon. Testing is also scheduled at Keaau High School from 1-5 p.m.

The next scheduled test is on Monday when a District Test is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.

