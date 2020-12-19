Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Dec. 19-25

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for Dec. 19-25. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no holiday lane closure exception due to continued low traffic volumes from COVID-19. Special use lanes will not operate on Christmas Day.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 25, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 92.5, on Monday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 96 and 97, on Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.