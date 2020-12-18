Unexploded Ordnance Discovered in Hilo

An unexploded ordnance found in Hilo Thursday afternoon was safely taken to Pōhakuloa Training Area for disposal.

The ammunition was discovered on Thursday at approximately 1:20 p.m. when Hawai‘i Police Department was called about the discovery of a possible military round at a location on Lawai Road. A plumbing contractor called the police after finding what looked like a “large bullet”, 10.5 inches long and 3.5 inches in diameter while clearing a piece of property.

According to an HPD press release Friday, responding officers determined the projectile was indeed a military round and upon conferring with the US Army 303rd EOD Battalion, determined that an evacuation was not needed.

Police officers remained at the scene overnight pending U.S. Army response.

Just after 12 p.m. today, police officers and the U.S. Army 303rd EOD battalion transported the projectile safely to PTA for disposal.

Residents should immediately call HPD’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 if they find these explosives. The police, in turn, will contact a US Army Explosive Ordnance Detachment to dispose of the explosives.