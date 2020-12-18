Man Found Dead After Shooting in Hilo

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Hilo that left a man dead this morning.

The victim was found in the area of the Puainako Town Center. Hawai‘i Police officers were called to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about gunshots.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the man unresponsive in a late model dark-colored Chevy sedan parked within the parking lot. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded and are continuing the investigation, which is classified as second-degree murder.

Detectives do not have a suspect in custody, however, have recovered video footage from businesses in the area for review. Additionally, a witness reported observing a light-colored sedan leaving the area soon after hearing the gunshots.

The male victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning to determine the exact cause of death.

If anyone has information regarding this homicide is asked to call Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2386 or email at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.