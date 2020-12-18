HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Dec. 18, 2020

As of Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Donny T. Gorelangton, 43, Unknown

Chance T.K. Gorelangton-Kuanoni, 25, Kamuela

Tyler J. Gorloff, 31, Kailua-Kona

Bradley J. Gorringe, 58, Kailua-Kona

Joseph A. Gose, 45, Hilo

Mariah Goulette, 34, Kailua-Kona

Connor L. Goure, 25, Astoria, OR

Clover L. Gouveia, 53, Naalehu

David M. Gouveia, 40, Holualoa

Davy-Ann Gouveia, 43, Kailua-Kona

Dominic M. Gouveia, 54, Naalehu

Jahnasha Gouveia, 17, Pahala

Kevin W. Gouveia, 42, Hilo

Anthony L. Gover, 60, Hilo

Misti Lee Grace, 43, Waianae, HI

Otto M.L. Grace, 44, Hilo

Lawaina M. Graciidis, 47, Kamuela

Alexis A. Graham, 29, Keaau

Zoeona P. Graham, 22, Hilo

Albert H. Grammer, 52, Hilo

Peter C. Grammer, 26, Mountain View

Karen L. Grass, 64, Cincinnati, OH

Charles B. Graves, 68, Waikoloa

Brandon M. Gray, 37, Pāhoa

John E. Gray, 40, Wilmington, NC

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.