HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Dec. 18, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Dec. 18, 2020December 18, 2020, 11:30 AM HST (Updated December 18, 2020, 10:02 AM)
As of Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Donny T. Gorelangton, 43, Unknown
Chance T.K. Gorelangton-Kuanoni, 25, Kamuela
Tyler J. Gorloff, 31, Kailua-Kona
Bradley J. Gorringe, 58, Kailua-Kona
Joseph A. Gose, 45, Hilo
Mariah Goulette, 34, Kailua-Kona
Connor L. Goure, 25, Astoria, OR
Clover L. Gouveia, 53, Naalehu
David M. Gouveia, 40, Holualoa
Davy-Ann Gouveia, 43, Kailua-Kona
Dominic M. Gouveia, 54, Naalehu
Jahnasha Gouveia, 17, Pahala
Kevin W. Gouveia, 42, Hilo
Anthony L. Gover, 60, Hilo
Misti Lee Grace, 43, Waianae, HI
Otto M.L. Grace, 44, Hilo
Lawaina M. Graciidis, 47, Kamuela
Alexis A. Graham, 29, Keaau
Zoeona P. Graham, 22, Hilo
Albert H. Grammer, 52, Hilo
Peter C. Grammer, 26, Mountain View
Karen L. Grass, 64, Cincinnati, OH
Charles B. Graves, 68, Waikoloa
Brandon M. Gray, 37, Pāhoa
John E. Gray, 40, Wilmington, NC
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.