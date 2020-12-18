High Surf Advisory Issued for East-Facing Shores

UPDATE: 11:38 AM HST Friday, Dec. 18, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY

WHAT: Surf of 7 to 10 feet along east facing shores.

WHERE: East-facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui, and Big Island.

WHEN: Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

7:02 AM HST Friday, Dec. 18, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY

WHAT: Surf 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores. Also, surf 7 to 10 feet along east facing shores.

WHERE: North-facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i and Maui. East-facing shores of Kaua‘i O‘ahu Moloka‘i Maui and the Big Island.

WHEN: For north facing shores, until noon HST today. For east-facing shores, until 6 PM HST Saturday.

IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.