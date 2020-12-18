Flood Advisory Issued for East Hawai‘i

6:20 AM HST Friday, Dec. 18, 2020: The National Weather Service in Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I COUNTY UNTIL 9:45 AM

At 6:18 a.m, radar indicated persistent, fast-moving, moderate to heavy showers streaming over windward Big Island from the east. Most of the rainfall is currently affecting the Puna and Ka‘ū Districts, but previous rainfall has led to rapidly rising water levels in Honoli‘i Stream and the Wailuku River over the past couple of hours. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honoka‘a, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Kea‘au, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Papaikou, Pepe‘ekeo, Honomu, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pāhoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala and Pa‘auilo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.