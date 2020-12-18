Big Island Weekend Road Closures: Dec. 18-20

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekend road and lane closures for Dec. 18-20. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SPONSORED VIDEO

HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 25, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.