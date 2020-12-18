1 New COVID-19-Related Death Reported on the Big Island

Officials report one COVID-19-related death on the Big Island Friday, bringing Hawai‘i County’s death toll to 50.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Friday reported 130 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 19,859 since the pandemic began. The COVID-related death on the Big Island was the only new fatality reported.

The state’s two-week average is 126 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.7%.

Seven new cases were reported on the Big Island Friday and three people are hospitalized. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 16,760

Hawai‘i: 1,769

Maui: 746

Kaua‘i: 135

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 320

A total of 1,394 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 281 have died.