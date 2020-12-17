Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Big Island Summits

9:22 AM HST Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY

* WHAT: Wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE: Big Island Summits.

* WHEN: From 2 p.m. this afternoon to 6 p.m. HST Friday.

* IMPACTS: Plan on hazardous road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.