Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Big Island Summits

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Big Island SummitsDecember 17, 2020, 9:35 AM HST (Updated December 17, 2020, 9:35 AM)
‹
›×
9:22 AM HST Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY
* WHAT: Wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE: Big Island Summits.
SPONSORED VIDEO
* WHEN: From 2 p.m. this afternoon to 6 p.m. HST Friday.
* IMPACTS: Plan on hazardous road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.