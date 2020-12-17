Wind Advisory in Effect Starting at Midnight

3:06 PM HST Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY

WHAT: East-northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph expected.

WHERE: Portions of Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i and the Big Island.

WHEN: From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Friday.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Motorists should use extra caution.