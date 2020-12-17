Wind Advisory in Effect Starting at Midnight

Wind Advisory in Effect Starting at MidnightDecember 17, 2020, 3:19 PM HST (Updated December 17, 2020, 3:19 PM)
3:06 PM HST Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY
WHAT: East-northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph expected.
WHERE: Portions of Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i and the Big Island.
WHEN: From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Friday.
IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Motorists should use extra caution.