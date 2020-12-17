Motorists Are Reminded to Not Drink and Drive This Holiday Season

Hawai‘i Police Department will be participating in a sign-waving campaign nationwide to remind motorists to drive sober during the holidays.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over events will take place on Dec. 18 and Dec. 28. HPD will be joined by sheriffs from the Department of Public Safety, personnel from the Department Of Land and Natural Resources, and volunteers from local businesses and Neighborhood Watch groups.

Participants will gather in front of Walmart/Walgreens along Māmalahoa Highway from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018 nationwide. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018.

During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities, 285, than during any other holiday period that year.

“These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior,” HPD officials stated.

Police remind motorists it’s never OK to drink and drive.

“Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely,” officials say.

HPD asks people to report when they see other motorists driving erratically on the road by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.