HPD Renew Request for Help Finding 16-Year-Old Runaway

Hawai‘i Police are renewing their request for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Chanastie K. Caitano, a reported runaway, who was last seen in the Mountain View area on Aug. 11, 2020, at 1:30 a.m.

Chanastie is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 133 pounds, having a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes, Caitano was last seen wearing black spandex shorts and a white windbreaker jacket.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding Chanastie’s whereabouts to contact Officer Corey Kaneko of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8843, or via email at core[email protected], or the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.