DOH Reports 142 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

By Big Island Now
December 17, 2020, 12:14 PM HST (Updated December 17, 2020, 12:14 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health Thursday reported 142 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 19,731 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related deaths were reported.

The state’s two-week average is 117 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.

Fifteen new cases were reported on the Big Island Thursday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

  • O‘ahu: 16,656
  • Hawai‘i: 1,763
  • Maui: 735
  • Kaua‘i: 135
  • Lana‘i: 106
  • Moloka‘i: 22
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State: 314

A total of 1,382 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 280 have died.

