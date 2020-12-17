DOH Reports 142 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Thursday reported 142 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 19,731 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related deaths were reported.

The state’s two-week average is 117 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.

Fifteen new cases were reported on the Big Island Thursday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 16,656

Hawai‘i: 1,763

Maui: 735

Kaua‘i: 135

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 314

A total of 1,382 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 280 have died.