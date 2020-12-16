Nearly $6K in Tools Reportedly Stolen in Hilo

Hawai‘i Police Department is investigating a burglary in Hilo where nearly $6,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen.

The burglary at Francis Wong Stadium was reported to authorities just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the storage area had been broken into and several items were taken. According to police, an attempted break-in to a shed on the property damaged the door and locks.

Among the items removed were:

Three red Shindaiwa model T242X weed cutters

One red Shindaiwa model T282X weed cutter

One red Shindaiwa model M242 weed cutter

Two red Maruyama model BT23L weed cutters

Five STIHL model BR340(L) leaf blowers

One STIHL model MS291-Z chain saw

One STIHL model FS55 weed cutter

One STIHL model HS56CE2S trimmer

One red Honda model WT20XK3 gas-powered pump

Police ask anyone with any information regarding the burglary or the location of the stolen items to contact Sgt. Norbert Serrao of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 808-961-2213 or via e-mail at [email protected] Members of the public may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 with information.