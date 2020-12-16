Hunter Rescued After Sliding Off Embankment in Honoka‘a

By Big Island Now
December 16, 2020, 7:58 AM HST (Updated December 16, 2020, 7:58 AM)
A 43-year-old man was rescued after sliding about 50 feet off an embankment in Honoka‘a Tuesday.

At 11:31 p.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call about a missing hunter. Crews responded to Lower Cane Haul Road, adjacent to mile marker 34 on Highway 19.

The victim was more than a mile from the highway. Initially, an HFD paramedic and EMT were able to access the scene via private ATV and four-wheel drive. When they arrived on scene they found the hunter had slid about 50 feet down an embankment “catching himself on a lone tree, before a substantially large precipice.”

The man was extricated and evaluated for injuries. HFD officials say the hunter refused transport to Honoka’a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

