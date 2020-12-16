Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i County

3:53 PM HST Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I COUNTY UNTIL 7 PM HST

At 3:53 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. The rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. The heaviest rainfall was occurring over the North Kona District. These showers and thunderstorms are slow-moving with additional development possible through the rest of the afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Honalo, Holualoa, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Pohakuloa Training Area, Pu‘uanahulu, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Honaunau, Kalaoa, Pohakuloa Camp, Puako, Waikii, Kona International Airport, Waikoloa Beach and Mauna Lani.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.