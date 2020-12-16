East Hawai‘i Adult Care Center Receives Reaccreditation

Commission on Accreditation and Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International recently awarded Hawai‘i Island Adult Care, Inc. (HIAC) with an accreditation award through March 31, 2023.

HIAC was first accredited in March 2017 with a three-year term through March 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CARF conducted a survey via ZOOM to determine the re-issuance of the accreditation.

“We take great pride in achieving this high level of accreditation,” Executive Director Marcie Saquing. “The hard work and dedication of our staff, board members and the support of our community has allowed us to meet the standards and practices set by CARF International.”

HIAC is currently open to serve the kupuna and challenged adults here in East Hawai‘i, with COVID-19 protocols in place. Staff is tested weekly for the virus and participants will have that opportunity as well in the next week.