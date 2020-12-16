December 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 3:58PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

