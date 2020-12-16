Bike Reportedly Stolen from Waimea Middle School

Hawaiʻi Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a bicycle that was reported stolen from Waimea Middle School.

According to police, the 2020 Kent Glendale mountain bicycle was taken from the school’s Mala‘ai Garden area sometime between Nov. 25 and Dec. 12.

The bike is teal-colored with a Vitamix blender attached to the rear fender.

Anyone with information on the theft or the bicycle is asked to call HPD’s non-emergency line at 808- 935-3311 or contact Officer Edward Lewis by phone at 808-887-3080 or via email at [email protected]