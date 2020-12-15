HPD Continues to Search for 16-Year-Old Runaway

Hawai’i Police are renewing their request for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Makahiki Ikaika Moala, a reported runaway, who was last seen in the Hilo area on July 29, 2020, at 4:30 p.m.

The teen is described as 5 feet-8 inches tall, 170 pounds, having a dark complexion, short black hair, and brown eyes. Makahiki was last seen wearing gray and blue plaid shorts, a gray T-shirt, and white athletic shoes.

Police ask anyone who may have information on Moala’s whereabouts to contact Corey Kaneko of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8843, or email at [email protected], or the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.