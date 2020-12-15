HPD Arrests 22 for DUI Offenses Over Past Week

During the week of Dec. 7-13, Hawai’i Police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 953 DUI arrests compared with 1,034 during the same period last year a decrease of 7.8%.

There have been 738 major accidents so far this year compared with 935 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.1%.

To date, there were 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, resulting in 24 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 37.5% for fatal crashes and 37.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.