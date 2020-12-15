Flags to Fly Half-Staff in Honor of Late Rep. Harold Jones

Gov. David Ige has ordered the United States and State of Hawai‘i flags be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard as a mark of respect for late State Rep. Harold Roger Jones.

Flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Jones served in the Hawai‘i State House of Representatives from 1982-88 and was named Outstanding State Legislator of the Year in 1986 by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).

Jones was also the owner and principal broker of ERA Jones Realty, which eventually merged with Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties. He later became president and chief executive officer for Global Hope Network International (GHNI) which he co-founded with his wife Lana.

One of his passions was to alleviate poverty in the world by teaching poor communities about food security, water security, wellness, education and income generation.

Jones was born in Oakland, California, the eldest son of Charles Roger Jones and Sachie Yamauchi Jones. He graduated from Kalani High School in 1965 and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country in the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Hawai‘i with honors in 1970.

Jones died at the age of 73 at Hilo Memorial Medical Center.