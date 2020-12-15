December 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued December 14 at 3:52PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead