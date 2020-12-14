Temporary Closures Scheduled at Waiea, Ke‘ei Transfer Stations

The Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division will temporarily close the Waiea and Ke‘ei Transfer Stations starting today through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

The Ke‘ei facility will be closed to residents on Dec. 15 and Dec. 18.

The Waiea facility will be closed to residents on Dec. 17.

Residents will be able to dispose of their rubbish between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Keauhou Transfer Station which is open daily. The Keauhou Transfer Station offers two-bin Recycling services available between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. No Scrap Metal or Large Appliance collection is offered at this facility.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Greenwaste services will be closed for the Kealakehe Transfer Station on Dec. 16.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org and register for Solid Waste Notifications (via email or text).