Police Seek Public’s Help Locating 15-Year-Old Runaway

Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating runaway Deandre Moore, who was last seen in the Mountain View area on Dec. 11, 2020.

Moore is 15 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches, 150 pounds, with short curly brown hair and brown eyes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Anyone with information on Moore’s location is asked to call Officer Elik Vodovoz at the Pāhoa police station 808-965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.