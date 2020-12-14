Police Renew Request for Help in Search for Runaway Teen

Hawai’i Police are renewing their request in asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Keith Fukunaga of Kurtistown, a reported runaway, who was last seen in the Kurtistown area on July 20, 2020.

Keith is described as being of Asian ancestry, 5 feet-6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with short black hair, medium complexion, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray shorts, and a black baseball cap. He may be in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area.

Police ask anyone who may have information on Keith’s whereabouts to contact Officer Corey Kaneko of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8846.