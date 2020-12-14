NPS Announces 2021 Admission-Free Days to Big Island Historical Park

Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park has announced its fee-free days for the upcoming year.

The park will waive its entrance fee for six days in 2021 to support the park’s commitment to increase access, promote recreational opportunities, improve visitor facilities and conserve natural and historical treasures.

“We encourage our community and visitors to mark these days on your calendars, and come visit to experience traditional Hawaiian culture and become inspired by the authentic,” said Puʻuhouna o Hōnaunau Acting Superintendent John Broward.

The six entrance fee-free days for 2021 will be:

Jan. 18 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 17 – First Day of National Park Week

Aug. 4 – Great American Outdoors Act anniversary

Aug. 25 – National Park Service Birthday

Sept. 25 – National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park normally charges $20 per vehicle, $15 per motorcycle, $10 per pedestrian or bicycle, and the pass is good for seven days.

Park visitors can also opt for the Hawaiʻi Tri Park Annual pass for $55. The pass provides entrance to Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā National Parks for one year. Earlier this year, US military veterans, Gold Star Families and fifth-graders were granted free access to all national parks, wildlife refuges and other Federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior.

Fifth-grade students were granted the reprieve through this academic year as some of last year’s fourth-graders may have been unable to make full use of the Every Kid Outdoors Annual Fourth Grade Pass due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Active duty military and fourth-grade students will continue to have free access, and discounted passes are available for senior citizens.

For other visitors, the annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks.