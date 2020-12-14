December 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued December 14 at 2:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead