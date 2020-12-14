Authorities Seek Missing Kamuela Man

Big Island authorities have asked for public help to find Donny Mateo Bruno Jr.

Police say the 33-year-old Kamuela man has been missing for nearly two months. Bruno is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and tribal tattoos down both arms and on his chest. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Kamuela areas. Bruno’s family has not seen or heard from him since Oct. 20, 2020, and reported to police that they are concerned for his welfare. Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bruno to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252 or via email at rio.amon-[email protected].